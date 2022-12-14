A man shot to death at a Baton Rouge motel Wednesday morning has been identified, Baton Rouge police said.
BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely identified the victim as Sedrick Lewis, 37.
Officials say the shooting occurred shortly after 11 a.m. at the FairBridge Inn Express on Boardwalk Drive.
McKneely said Lewis was shot by a 27-year-old Black male suspect following a physical altercation.
He urged anyone with information about the case to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869, or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.