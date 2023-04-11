Baton Rouge police say hundreds of people participated in multiple drag racing outbreaks that resulted in two arrests and dozens of citations over the weekend.
BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said Tuesday that police issued a total of 20 citations to both participants and spectators and that at least eight vehicles were towed and placed on a 15-day hold.
He added that police observed hundreds of vehicles with fake license tags.
On Monday, the department announced it arrested Brody Gautreaux and Texas resident Robert Clemon in connection with a racing incident early Sunday in the area of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Jefferson Highway.
One driver, Jatyrian Dyson, was also issued a summons to appear in court after police responded to a separate report of people driving recklessly in the area of St. Phillip Street and South Boulevard the same night.
In that incident, McKneely said, officers attempted to break up a crowd of people watching several cars stunt race in an intersection but spectators proceeded to block the roadway and beat on a patrol unit, damaging it.
The night of mayhem comes after the parish passed tougher policies cracking down on dangerous stunt driving.
An ordinance approved last August expanded the definition of drag racing to include stunt activities like burnouts and donuts and also allowed spectators of stunt races to be charged with a crime. Anyone accused of violating the ordinance can be charged with a misdemeanor and have their vehicle impounded.
Staff writer Paul Cobler contributed to this report.