Months after Baton Rouge police launched a $10,000 incentive pay program to recruit new officers to the force, the department continues to face manpower shortages, according to officials.
BRPD announced a recruitment incentive program last October to give new hires $10,000 if they complete the police training academy and finish one year with the department. This same program also offers $15,000 to new hires with previous training at another department after completing one year of work at BRPD.
BRPD spokesman Darren Ahmed, who recently transitioned to the role from serving as director of recruiting, said that though the incentive program did attract phone calls from citizens expressing interest, the results were “not what everyone expected.”
“Different departments didn’t seem to see bonuses cause major attraction, but it has given interest in people calling in,” Ahmed explained.
While about 40 to 50 new officers will qualify for bonuses upon completion of one year of work — some of whom will begin their training at the police academy in August — BRPD still reported about 110 vacancies within the department, a 49% increase in vacancies since 2020, according to department data.
The program, using federal American Rescue Plan funding, sought to alleviate 105 department vacancies reported in 2022.
Department staffing levels first experienced a sharp decrease in 2021, marking the first time in recent history BRPD saw more than 100 vacancies and leading the department to rely on officers volunteering for overtime to meet staffing needs amid the city’s deadliest year.
Since then, the department has utilized recruiting techniques like the bonus pay, marketing campaigns and pay increases. City officials have approved pay increases for officers totaling 13% since 2021, the most recent of which was a 7% pay increase last August.
“I think that if we see an increase in funding in the next few years, we may attract more young people,” Ahmed said. “It’s a tough market for any job these days, and people are looking for the money.”
Baton Rouge police officers now typically start with a salary of about $41,000, with additional pay of up to $3,750 per year for officers with college education, according to Ahmed.
Moving forward, officials hope to see renewed interest in the pay incentive program with an additional bonus for new dispatchers. The Baton Rouge Metro Council approved another incentive pay program last month to offer communications officers an $8,000 bonus if they complete training and one year of employment.
Sixteen out of 52 communication officer positions were vacant as of June 14, said Administration Chief of Staff Neal Noel during the Metro Council meeting.
"A new bonus for communications officers should definitely bring an increase in interest," Ahmed said on the matter.
However, even in the moments after securing the $8,000 for communications officers, Noel said in the council halls that “the $10,000 hasn’t helped much either.”
Police manpower shortages aren’t a unique problem to Baton Rouge — a recent study by the Police Executive Research Forum, which surveyed 182 law enforcement agencies, showed that although hiring increased in 2022, agencies still lost officers faster than they could replace them. In total, the study says, the number of sworn officers has dropped by 5% since 2020.
The police shortages have no clear cause to point to, though officials and experts cite several potential factors — the “Great Resignation” of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased homicide rates since 2020, and heightened criticism of police that came in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.
“It’s the same answer we’ve been giving for the last two or three years,” Ahmed said. “If you look at this different generation of young men and women we’re dealing with, they are finding other career paths.”
The Baton Rouge Police Academy’s August class of about 20 to 25 officers will be the final round of recruits qualifying for the $10,000 bonus program.
Staff writer Paul Cobler contributed to this report.