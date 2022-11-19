Mekhi Darville, a St. Amant High senior, was shot Friday, Nov. 12, 2022, in the parking lot of this Fuel Smart gas station in Gonzales, as seen Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. City police said Darville was shot amid a dispute between two groups of juveniles. Darville, who lived in Sorrento, was not part of the disagreement, police said.