Gonzales Police are searching for a person they say was involved in last week's shooting between two groups of teens that killed a St. Amant High School student.
Jamal Holloway is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Nov. 11 death of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville, a bystander who police say was caught in the middle of a running social media feud between two groups of teens when he was shot.
According to Gonzales police, authorities responded to reports of a shooting at the Fuel Smart gas station on South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales shortly before 9:40 p.m.
Police believe Darville, a high school senior from Sorrento, was driving a vehicle carrying some of the teens involved in the escalating dispute when the friends were approached by a car driven by the other group teens.
Investigators say Darville had gone into the adjoining convenience store to buy something and was shot once as he walked back to his vehicle.
Ami Clouatre, a spokeswoman for Gonzales Police, said authorities do not believe Darville was involved in the feud in any way.
Police say Holloway has been known to frequent the Bishop Woods area in Gonzales. They urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the department at (225) 621-8300.