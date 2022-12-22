Baton Rouge police have identified the victim of a shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex near LSU's campus.
Police say Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot at The Lark Baton Rouge apartment complex around 7:45 a.m. and died at the scene.
Police told Lark Management, which operates the complex, they do not believe the assailant was a resident of the apartment complex, according to an email sent out to residents later that morning.
It's the second homicide investigation to take place at the complex in recent years; a 23-year-old was fatally shot there in 2020.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said the complex's security cameras were not recording at the time of either homicide.
Police say the motive and suspect are unknown at this time, and encourage anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.