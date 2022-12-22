BR.larkshooting.122222 HS 016.JPG

The Lark apartment community is seen Wednesday afternoon, December 21, 2022, on Burbank Drive near LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Baton Rouge police have identified the victim of a shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex near LSU's campus.

Police say Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot at The Lark Baton Rouge apartment complex around 7:45 a.m. and died at the scene.

Police told Lark Management, which operates the complex, they do not believe the assailant was a resident of the apartment complex, according to an email sent out to residents later that morning.

It's the second homicide investigation to take place at the complex in recent years; a 23-year-old was fatally shot there in 2020.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said the complex's security cameras were not recording at the time of either homicide.

Police say the motive and suspect are unknown at this time, and encourage anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Lara Nicholson writes for The Advocate as a Report for America Corps Member. Email her at lnicholson@theadvocate.com or follow her on Twitter @LaraNicholson_.

To learn more about Report for America and to support our journalism, please click here.

View comments