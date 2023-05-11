Police are searching for a fifth suspect in the shooting last month that killed a pregnant woman days before she was due to give birth.
Torey Campbell, 18, is wanted on one count each of first-degree murder and first-degree feticide for his alleged involvement in the death of 36-year-old Kerisha Johnson, according to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers.
Kerisha Johnson was fatally shot April 16 on the 1000 block of North Carrollton Avenue while trying to pick people up from a party, police reported. Detectives believe the shooters mistook her car for another one that had driven by earlier and fired a shot in the air.
Police arrested Desmond Robinson last month on counts of first-degree murder and first-degree feticide for his involvement in the shooting. Prior to that, detectives arrested Marques Porch, Gregory Parker and Derrick Curry, each on counts of second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.