Police officers engaged in a standoff Wednesday afternoon on Sherwood Forest Boulevard with a man wanted for second-degree attempted murder, officials said.
BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers found the suspect at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in a strip mall at the intersection of Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Florida Boulevard.
As of 4:30 p.m., the suspect had still refused exit a car and surrender, police said. McKneely said the suspect is not believed to be hostile.
The suspect is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred March 13.