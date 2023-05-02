A 25-year-old Ponchatoula man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a 2017 domestic incident and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Tangipahoa Parish prosecutors said.
Kobe Guzman pleaded guilty on April 20, a week before he was scheduled to begin trial, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux.
Guzman was arrested in January 2018 by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in a deadly shooting the year before, officials said.
In that shooting, witnesses told investigators that the victim and a woman were having a heated conversation outside when gunfire broke out, prosecutors said.
The victim fell to the ground and died later at the hospital after emergency services arrived.
Some people at the scene identified the shooter as Guzman, who is the nephew of the woman involved.
Witnesses also told authorities the victim was at the residence because he had brought his child to see the child's mother, according to prosecutors. The couple also shared two additional children and had been in a relationship for 15 years, authorities learned. The woman said their relationship was a co-parenting arrangement and that it was sometimes verbally and physically abusive.
The victim also had apparently meant to convince the child’s mother to drop charges she had against him, prosecutors said. In that case, he allegedly shot at a vehicle containing the woman and her children a month before the fatal incident.