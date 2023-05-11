A Ponchatoula man who pleaded no contest in April to a charge of second-degree rape has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, the 21st Judicial District Court said Thursday.
Darius Garrett, 20, was also required to register as a sex offender for life, 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said in a statement.
The felony second-degree rape charge applies when the victim is prevented from resisting due to force or threats, the statement said.
Hammond police responded to a report of a possible rape on July 1, 2021, after someone said they found Garrett masturbating while inappropriately touching a child, the judicial district court office said.
The child told the complainant that it had happened before and that Garrett had also done this to another minor victim — and that Garrett threatened them with knives and hit them with a broken wooden back scratcher, prosecutors said.
The complainants tried to detain Garrett before police arrived, but he fled through woods on foot, the statement said.
While searching for the suspect, police were told that a family member of the victims was holding Garrett in the parking lot of a business, where officers arrested him, the statement said.