The Tangipahoa NAACP has accused the Ponchatoula Police Department of defaming and wrongfully terminating an officer the police department says interfered with the arrest of his stepson. The civil rights organization claims the firing of Capt. Melvin McGary was in retaliation for reporting workplace discrimination.
Police Chief Bry Layrisson said officers conducted a traffic stop in September on George Alexander, 50, who had active arrest warrants. McGary — Alexander’s stepfather — and other officers arrived to assist in the stop.
Alexander and his passenger were arrested that day after officers found methamphetamine, heroin, ecstasy, MDMA and drug paraphernalia in his car.
Police say McGary was terminated from the department following an investigation for not removing himself from the scene since he had a conflict of interest. He was terminated for interfering with an active investigation and prosecution, abuse of authority, conduct unbecoming of an officer and subordination.
Layrisson also requested Louisiana State Police conduct a criminal investigation into McGary.
McGary and the NAACP, however, say the termination was an act of retaliation after McGary previously filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for discriminatory practices and creating a hostile work environment.
“Now, WE will ‘interfere’ in this injustice and stand beside Captain McGary,” the NAACP chapter wrote in a statement. “No police officer should be worried that they might lose their job for telling the truth. Thus, we support him as he fights to restore the integrity to his name which, in our opinion, the Ponchatoula Police Department attempted to strip him of.”
McGary said in an interview that these complaints include white officers openly and frequently using racial slurs and sharing nude photos of Black women while making lewd comments about them.
“For him (Layrisson) to try to assassinate my character like that is so unfair,” McGary said. “Only because I stood up and told him this racism is really bad.”
McGary was a 23-year veteran of the Ponchatoula police, its first detective and five-time Officer of the Year. He was three months away from retirement, according to the NAACP.
The NAACP also said they believe a criminal investigation was already conducted and found no evidence of misconduct. State Police had not yet commented Monday evening as to whether an investigation by their agency had occurred.
Layrisson said he could not comment on the NAACP’s statement.