A Port Allen pharmacy and its owner have been ordered to pay a $275,000 fine for dispensing and distributing hydrocodone, oxycodone, and fentanyl through invalid prescriptions, a federal court said Monday.
Stevens Pharmacy and its owner, Steven Gough, were found to have filled 1,179 invalid prescriptions for controlled substances between Jan. 1, 2018 and March 4, 2020, U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr. of the Middle District of Louisiana said in a statement.
District Judge Brian Jackson presided over the case.
Gough also failed to maintain accurate inventories of controlled substances, the U.S. attorney said.
The violations of the pharmacist and his business included:
- Dispensing more opioids than prescribed.
- Filling expired prescriptions for controlled substances.
- Filling unsigned prescriptions for controlled substances.
- Filling prescriptions for controlled substances lacking required elements, such as patient addresses.
- Filling prescriptions for controlled substances in which the prescribers were unidentified.
- Filling prescriptions for controlled substances before the prescriber-specified start dates of those prescriptions.
In addition to paying the civil penalty of $275,000, Gough was ordered to provide written notice to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) if he engages in the practice of pharmacy in the U.S.
He must also consent to warrantless inspections and audits by the DEA for three years if he operates a pharmacy practice owned by him at any location in the country.
Gough previously surrendered his business's Drug Enforcement Administration registration, following the DEA's carrying out a March 4, 2020 administrative inspection warrant at the pharmacy.