Two men shot a homeowner, wounding her, after she approached them while they were in the midst of burglarizing a vehicle in a Prairieville subdivision, law enforcement officials say.
Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies say the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Monday in the Oakland Crossing community. Two men were trying to burglarize a vehicle when the homeowners approached, a sheriff's office spokesperson said, and the assailants fled, with at least one of them firing multiple shots at the homeowners as they left.
One woman was grazed by a bullet in the shooting and suffered none-life-threatening injuries, said Donovan Jackson, the sheriff's office spokesman. Jackson said the victim drove herself to a hospital.
The assailants fled in a black SUV, Jackson said. They are suspected of burglarizing a string of vehicles in the area and in neighboring subdivisions, he said.
A phone message to Oakland Crossing's offices was not immediately returned on Tuesday.