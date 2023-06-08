A Prairieville man was arrested last week for jumping into an alligator enclosure at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida, after a video of the incident circulated on social media, according to Tampa Police.
Police say Jacob Pursifull, 20, entered the theme park on June 1 by unlawfully jumping a fence and made his way to the alligator enclosure with two other people. Pursifull entered the enclosure while someone else filmed him for a social media post.
Investigators identified Pursifull through social media posts and arrested him Monday evening on the 6500 block of Commerce Palms Drive in Tampa. He was booked on burglary, theft of services and trespass.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office records say Pursifull is a Prairieville resident.