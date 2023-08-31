Moments before LSU sophomore Madison Brooks got into a car with four people she met at a Tigerland bar, one of them stared into his cell phone camera and said "They finna rape" her, video footage played in a courtroom Thursday morning revealed.
Brooks, 19, was hit by a car and killed on Burbank Drive; before that, prosecutors say a man and a 17-year-old raped her in the backseat of a car while two men sat in the front seats.
On Thursday, lawyers for the then-juvenile, Desmond Carter, attempted to convince a judge to reduce his bond, which would allow him to get out of jail before trial.
Prosecutors objected, and played evidence that they said showed the crime being committed: recordings Casen John Carver and others made standing outside the car and then in the driver's seat. The videos showed a man and a woman having sex in the back seat; their faces were not visible, but a sheriff's office detective testified it was Carter and Brooks.
In one of the videos, a woman could be heard yelling "get off" as loud music blared and other men in the car cheered. In another video, Carter was shown holding a gun and dancing; prosecutors said the video was taken minutes after Brooks was dropped off after the rape. It was not clear who took that video.
Freeman, Carter’s attorney, said there no mention of a weapon during interrogation, and no gun was recovered by detectives during the investigation.
Carter and Carver, both 19, face charges of first- and third-degree rape. Kaivon Deondre Washington, 19, has been indicted for aggravated first-degree rape and video voyeurism. Everett Lee, a fourth man arrested in the case, has not been indicted.
Attorneys for the suspects have argued the sex was consensual. One of them also provided to a local TV station a coroner's report that found no internal DNA evidence for any of the defendants, which the attorney and the local chapter of the NAACP argued exonerated them.
District Attorney Hillar Moore fiercely criticized the release of the documents and successfully convinced a judge to bar attorneys from publicly providing information outside the courtroom.
During Thursday's hearing, Carter's attorney, Rosalind Freeman, sought to have his bail reduced from $150,000 to $75,000.
“Mr. Carter has no criminal record; he was a minor at the time of the offense. He does have a good head on his shoulders,” she told the judge. “If you set bond to ensure that he comes back, he won’t be a threat to society.”
District Judge Gail Horne Ray reset his bond at $100,000. She also required Carter to abide by a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, wear a GPS monitor, not possess any firearms, and not leave the court's jurisdiction.
Carter, who has remained jailed since he was arrested Jan. 22, was in the final semester of his senior year at Walker High School when the incident occurred. At the time, he lived in Walker with his 25-year-old uncle, Hunter Roddy, who took him into his home during his freshman year of high school.
During Thursday’s hearing, Roddy gave a peek into the life of his oldest nephew, who he described as a calm, yet outgoing kid who was “fairly quiet until he gets to know you.”
According to testimony, Carter was a student-athlete who ran track and played varsity football at Walker High and was pursuing a sports scholarship at Southeastern Louisiana University. He and Washington attended the same church in Walker and struck up a friendship there, Roddy said.
The night of the incident, Roddy agreed to allow Carter to spend the night at Carver’s house for a birthday party. He testified he had no idea about their plans to go to Reggie’s bar in Tigerland.
“He’s always been fairly timid,” Roddy said. “He doesn’t like violence or get into any trouble.”
The hearing brought other new details about the case prosecutors are building against the defendants.
Assistant District Attorney Kathleen Barrios presented the judge a slideshow of photos and videos that showed the four men leaving Reggie’s with Madison Brooks early the morning of Jan. 15.
Snapchat images on the defendants’ phones showed Carter escorting Brooks to Carver’s car with his arm around her shoulder as Lee followed closely behind, Barrios said.
Sheriff’s Office detective Lt. Tarik Mokdaf said he used security cameras from nearby businesses to track Carver’s car from the Tigerland bar. The group pulled into a residential driveway down the road in the 900 block of Jennifer Jean Drive and parked there for about 20 minutes. Mokdaf said that’s where the rape ensued and the defendants filmed several videos.
The detective indicated Washington could be seen on at least one of the recordings sitting in the back seat with his arm around Brooks. Carter appeared to be having sex with her in multiple recordings, the detective said.
Mokdaf said detectives seized the videos from the defendants’ cell phones and social media pages.
An employee from Reggie’s sent Carver a text message Jan. 15 asking him for the names and phone numbers of the men Brooks was seen leaving the bar with; that's when the four defendants began discussing her death in a Snapchat group chat and coming up with a story for authorities, prosecutors said.