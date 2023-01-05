Prosecutors are seeking phone records belonging to an employee of an ankle monitoring company accused of letting a client murder his estranged wife on their watch — an effort to pinpoint whether the company alerted anyone of the man’s movements before the slaying.
Phone records sought via subpoena would help paint a picture of what the employee and her boss knew about the man’s movements leading up to the night of Sept. 20, 2021, and whether they did anything to intervene, West Feliciana Parish District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla said in an interview.
A grand jury indicted the employee, Deborah Shirley, in May on negligent homicide for her role in the incident, along with the owner of the company, Mississippi-based American Electronic Monitoring.
It was Shirley’s job, D’Aquilla has said, to track the man’s movements after he was released from jail earlier that fall on a $100,000 bail in the rape of his estranged wife. For weeks after he bailed out, Marshall Rayburn violated his release terms with multiple trips through Peggy Rayburn’s St. Francisville neighborhood and to businesses in Livingston and West Feliciana parishes.
Company records tracking Marshall Rayburn’s movements via GPS show the excursions in minute-by-minute detail.
On the night of Sept. 20, he parked near Peggy Rayburn’s house, wrapped his ankle monitor in duct tape to kill the signal and broke in, toting a backpack packed with knives, zip ties and chloroform, police said. He shot her dead before turning the gun on himself.
Shirley and company owner Van Hopkins are accused of failing to alert law enforcement or halt Marshall Rayburn’s trips in violation of his release terms. Only when investigators began picking apart the scene did they learn that Marshall Rayburn was wearing an ankle monitor, officials have said.
Prosecutors hope the phone records will bolster their argument that AEM did not notify anyone of Marshall Rayburn’s movements.
“We’re building better evidence to verify the sequence of events that night,” D’Aquilla said.
While some companies that use locator technology to monitor defendants meld that technology with the bail-bond system’s aggressive enforcement authority, others operate under informal deals with police and sheriffs’ offices. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman has said his office had such an agreement with Shirley and AEM, under which the company pledged to tell the Sheriff’s Office if a defendant under their supervision violated their release.
Spillman did not immediately return a phone message Wednesday. Shirley and Hopkins did not immediately return phone messages.
Headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, the company at one time monitored Curtis Flowers, a man from the area who was infamously tried six times for the same quadruple murder.
Court documents in Flowers’ case offer another look at how Hopkins ran his operation: AEM tracked and monitored defendants and relayed to law enforcement when one of the 500 people under its purview violated their release, Hopkins wrote in a 2019 filing. If that happened, an email, text or phone call went to law enforcement.
“We have a team of people who can monitor events, respond to inquiries, and ensure that information is promptly and thoroughly disseminated,” he wrote.
The employees’ indictment on negligent homicide marked what experts say could be the first effort at prosecuting owners and employees of one of many companies that populate America’s Balkanized electronic monitoring industry.
The Rayburn murder-suicide brought renewed scrutiny upon that patchwork system, which consists largely of private operators working with bail-bond companies and judges to provide GPS monitoring for pretrial defendants on an ad hoc basis.
“There’s no quality control; there’s no oversight,” D’Aquilla said of the industry.
Louisiana’s negligent homicide statute carries a sentence of up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. D’Aquilla said hearings on the case could start in March. A trial was initially scheduled to start early in 2023 but has been delayed by the pursuit of the phone records, he said.