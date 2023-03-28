The Baton Rouge Police Department is grounding all nighttime helicopter flights as the agency seeks to answer why an aircraft manned by two of its officers crashed during a high-speed chase, killing both men without the department's knowledge until eight hours later.
Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro died when the helicopter they were piloting in pursuit of a 23-year-old hit-and-run suspect went down near Erwinville in West Baton Rouge Parish early Sunday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Tuesday it has placed a moratorium on nighttime helicopter flights as the department examines what went wrong during the incident, which is also being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said the agency is looking at all aspects of flight policy, such as notifications the department requires for flights and “why notification didn’t occur” for the ill-fated Sunday flight.
Police did not respond to the scene of the crash until several hours after it happened. Despite the fact that BRPD called off the pursuit around 2:35 a.m. — and the helicopter went down shortly after — the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said it was only alerted to the crash just before 11 a.m. by one of the pilots' family members who requested a search.
The crash has also left friends and family of the two officers searching for answers.
Thomas Jones, a school resource officer with the Iberville Sheriff’s Office and longtime friend of Canezaro, said he's frustrated by the lack of answers and perplexed by the FAA’s preliminary report, which determined the helicopter went down after its tail rotor struck a tree.
Canezaro, whom Jones described as “crazy but funny,” was a true natural when it came to flying, Jones said. He said the 16-year BRPD veteran was an experienced pilot and knew better than to fly his aircraft too close to the ground.
Jones added he doesn't believe poor visibility was a factor in why the men crashed, noting that altitude gauges in the helicopter would have alerted them if they were flying too low.
"For them to hit a tree? Something had to have happened," Jones said. "If they were trying to make an emergency landing, wouldn't they have called that out to dispatch, and wouldn't dispatch have talked to them? Was the radio not working?"
Poirrier and Canezaro were named BRPD’s officers of the month in October 2019. Both men were licensed helicopter pilots and trained tactical flight officers who played “a major role in capturing fleeing suspects during active pursuits,” according to a post published to BRPD’s Facebook page Monday. The department lauded the men as excellent representatives of BRPD’s mission and values.
Law enforcement officials said the pair were helping in the pursuit of Baton Rouge resident Deandre Bessye, 23, when their helicopter crashed.
BRPD officers were following Bessye when the chase — which reached speeds of nearly 150 mph — crossed into West Baton Rouge Parish on Interstate 10 just before 2:30 a.m., the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff, BRPD called off the chase near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 190 and Bueche Road at 2:35 a.m.
An affidavit for Bessye's arrest says police began pursuing him when he refused to pull over for an officer after he hit another car while speeding near the intersection of Sherwood Forest Boulevard and North Harrell's Ferry Road.
Bessye was taken into custody Sunday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Task Force. He was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on two counts of manslaughter, one count of aggravated flight from an officer and one count of obstruction of a highway of commerce. His bond in West Baton Rouge was set at $950,000.
He will also be booked in East Baton Rouge Parish on one count of hit and run and one count of aggravated flight from an officer, a BRPD spokesman said.