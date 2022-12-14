A St. Amant man has pleaded guilty to four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of sexual battery, the Livingston Parish District Attorney said.
Ronald A. Quave, 67, was sentenced Monday to 25 years without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of the sentence with the state Department of Corrections, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Quave was charged in early 2021 for actions committed between 2016 and 2021, court records show. Details of the case are under seal, as is standard with cases involving sex crimes against juveniles.