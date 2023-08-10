Scammers are targeting families of inmates in the Ascension Parish jail by faking their identities and asking for money, the sheriff's office said.
The scammers are asking family members to use prepaid credit cards to send bond money, the Sheriff's Office said on social media.
"Please be aware that the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office will never call you to solicit money in the form of prepaid cards for any business transaction," the statement said. "We urge our residents to remain vigilant whenever making monetary transactions over the phone, especially if you did not initiate the call."