A school administrator accused of committing sex crimes against students now faces more serious charges after the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office filed formal charges against him Wednesday.
Corey Nash, a director for Second Chance Academy on Renoir Avenue, is accused of soliciting sexual favors from a 14-year-old student from 2008 to 2010 and soliciting nude photos from another 16-year-old student since February of this year.
Nash was formally charged Wednesday with two counts oral sexual battery upon a juvenile under 15 and two counts of molestation of a juvenile for his alleged acts against the 14-year-old student.
For his alleged actions against the 16-year-old student earlier this year, Nash was charged with one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, one count of molestation of a juvenile by an educator and one count of felony indecent behavior with a juvenile.
"Law enforcement has obtained information that leads us to believe there may be other victims besides the ones for which he is currently charged," said District Attorney Hillar Moore III.
Moore encouraged any other potential victims to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department's Special Victims Unit at (225)389-3853, or the District Attorney's Sex Crimes Division at (225)389-3445.
Nash was arrested in June, originally on 14 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, 11 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and five counts of prohibited sexual conduct.
Arrest documents say Nash spent two years bargaining food and gifts to see the 14-year-old girl's breasts, a behavior that later escalated to requesting sexual favors.
In the other case, Nash is accused of asking a 16-year-old student for nude photos for money since last February, arrest documents say. The student downloaded pictures from social media and pretended they were of her, and she continued to engage with Nash because he threatened to withhold her brother's diploma if she stopped, the documents say.
Nash, a son of Second Chance Academy's founder, was previously arrested in 1996, accused of raping a 12-year-old student in a locker room at Second Chance Academy. He pleaded no contest to simple battery, an offense that does not bar someone from working in a school.