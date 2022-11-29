The mother of a Livingston Parish Public Schools student was arrested and accused of making multiple secret recordings on a high school campus, though the woman's husband said his wife acted in defense of their child, who has special needs.
Amanda Carter, 39, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on 20 counts of interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication — a felony.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office intervened after parish school leaders reached out to a school resource officer, saying a recording device was discovered on a high school property, Sheriff Jason Ard said.
Multiple recording devices were found this school year, according to officials. The devices recorded conversations, some of which were shared, posted or edited without consent of those in the conversations from the school setting, Ard said.
A press release from Livingston Parish Public Schools clarified some of those conversations were posted on social media.
Jesse Carter, Amanda's husband, said Tuesday that his wife attached the recording device to their daughter's wheelchair in recent months after she returned home from school with bruises. They had sought answers from school administrators without any response, he said.
“I will fight for my daughter," Carter said. "And now not just my daughter, but my wife. My wife’s got a gag order so the truth doesn’t come out. I do not, and I am more than willing to speak the truth.”
Their 17-year-old daughter is pralyzed on the left side of her body after suffering a stroke when she was a baby, he said. She is non-verbal and can only move short distances when she is not in her wheelchair.
Jesse Carter said that he and his wife first became concerned about their daughter's time at school last academic year when they received reports that teachers were sitting on her lap and riding in her wheelchair down the halls while she was pushed by a paraprofessional.
After that complaint, Carter said he feels school officials retaliated against them. Their daughter, who attends Live Oak High School, was moved from the special needs class she had been part of since she was in elementary school to a room where she was by herself with a few supervising adults.
"All we want is [for our daughter] to be treated equal like the rest of the special needs students," he said.
Carter said the recordings captured troubling interactions, such as their daughter's caretakers mocking her and threatening to body slam her. Some days their daughter would return home from school leaking urine from her diaper, he said.
Eventually, administrators discovered the device, Carter said. While they initially returned the device to Carter's wife, they later stopped after she sent more. Carter said he believes four or five devices were brought into the school, either attached to their daughter's wheelchair or on her person.
Carter also alleged that school personnel eventually moved their daughter from her wheelchair and placed her wheelchair with the recording device in different parts of the school to pick up other conversations in order to "set [his wife] up."
Ard said the case is sensitive because it involves juveniles and so the office can only release limited information. The investigation remains ongoing.
"We have received multiple complaints as some of these recordings involve juveniles," Sheriff Ard said. "I can also tell you that Carter has filed complaints with our office, too. Those allegations are against school officials claiming neglect and theft. Some of those claims have been unfounded. Some are still being investigated."
Delia Taylor, Livingston Parish Public Schools spokesperson, declined to comment on Carter's allegations.
“I know that the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is handling the matter, including all investigations," she said. "They’ve investigated some previous [complaints] and are currently investigating some other concerns.”
In a written statement Tuesday afternoon, district officials said the school system is "committed to the safety and security of all students and employees and is committed to working with the proper authorities as needed through the course of this investigation."
A recently passed law requires schools to place cameras in certain classrooms for students with disabilities if they are requested. Parents pleaded with lawmakers this summer on behalf of their children with special needs to approve the legislation they hoped would protect students from abuse and mistreatment.
Taylor said the policies and procedures for such cameras were approved at the most recent school board meeting and are currently in place. She added the state had mandated that such policies be active by Monday of this week. She also noted that the classroom where Carter's child resides would be eligible to have a camera upon request.
Lori Steele, spokesperson with the sheriff's office, responded to Carter's claims by noting that "every complaint is always looked into.”
Carter turned herself in to the Livingston Parish Dentention Center Tuesday and bonded out. Her bond was set at $15,000.