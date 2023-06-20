Days after the arrest of a school administrator accused of committing sexual crimes against students, Second Chance Academy looked vacant Wednesday.
The school’s sign had been removed and no cars were in the parking lot at 6248 Renoir Ave. The glass front door was locked, and cardboard sheets were taped on the door's inside to prevent peeking in. A man, who would not identify himself, emerged from the office next door, saying that the school moved out several days ago.
Corey Nash, a director for Second Chance Academy, was arrested last week, accused of soliciting sexual favors from a student from 2009 to 2011. Then, on Monday, he was arrested again, accused of soliciting nude photos from another 16-year-old student since February of this year.
Now Nash faces 14 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, 11 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and five counts of prohibited sexual conduct. His bond is set for $785,000, court records show.
Nash, a son of the school’s founder, was convicted decades ago of simple battery involving a student at Second Chance Academy — he had originally been accused of rape.
The recent arrests are only the latest controversy to engulf Second Chance Academy, which has operated for years without the approval of state regulators.
Attempts to reach multiple Second Chance Academy leaders Tuesday were unsuccessful.
The latest allegations
Arrest documents in one of the recent cases say Nash slapped the buttocks of a 14-year-old student in 2009 and claimed he was “just playing.” Over two years, he engaged in behavior like offering food and gifts to see her breasts, then began bargaining for sexual favors, the documents say.
The victim reported to Baton Rouge police in May of this year, officials said.
In the other case, Nash is accused of requesting nude photos from a 16-year-old student for money since last February, arrest documents show. The student downloaded pictures from social media and pretended they were of her, and she continued to engage with Nash because he threatened to withhold her brother’s diploma if she stopped, she told investigators.
Nash allegedly also attempted to arrange in-person meets for sexual activity and asked her at school if he could “touch her,” which she refused.
The victim’s mother posted a video of her confronting Nash outside the school, who replied that it was a “bad joke.” In her post, she said Nash paid her daughter over $1,500 via Cash App.
“We are aware of his new arrest and the factual basis surrounding the arrest,” said East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III. “We are continuing to stay in touch with the Baton Rouge Police Department and other agencies that are continuing to investigate them.”
Previous accusations
Nash was previously accused in 1996 of raping a 12-year-old student in a school locker room at Second Chance Academy. An arrest warrant said Nash took the girl to the locker room and wouldn’t let her out until she had sex with him on two separate occasions.
Nash was booked on a count of forcible rape, but a grand jury charged him with two counts of sexual battery; he eventually pleaded no contest to two counts of simple battery. He received a suspended six-month prison sentence and two years of probation.
According to state law, a conviction for simple battery is not an offense that would bar someone from working in a school.
Nash’s attorney was unavailable for comment Tuesday afternoon.
An unsanctioned school with a history
Second Chance Academy, which first opened its doors in 1989 as an alternative for children who had struggled at other schools, has been in trouble multiple times before.
In 2000, the state Department of Education denied Second Chance Academy’s application for state approval after finding that the school, among other things, was inflating its enrollment numbers. The move made the school ineligible for most state or federal education grants.
The school then went off the grid, taking advantage of a state law from the early 1980s that allows private schools to operate unregulated as long as they register once a year and eschew public money. In June 2022, Second Chance Academy told the state that it had 81 students.
As an unregulated private school, diplomas issued by Second Chance are not recognized by the state. And its graduates don’t qualify for TOPS college scholarships, short for Tuition Opportunity Program for Students.
In fall 2005, Second Chance made the news again when the Baton Rouge Fire Department declared its campus, then located on Lanier Drive, a potential fire hazard and had its power turned off. The school had suffered damage two months earlier during Hurricane Katrina and did not have a working fire alarm system, according to fire inspectors.
At the same time, Baton Rouge Police and social workers visited the school with a court order seeking records and to check on the “health, welfare and family status” of children displaced by Katrina — students who had recently enrolled at Second Chance.
Brendia Ford, the founder of the school and Nash’s mother, responded defiantly, holding classes for weeks on the school’s front lawn. During that time, a city-parish inspector tried to do a follow-up inspection but was denied entry by Ford’s son, Corey Nash, who told them he was doing so at the advice of an attorney.
Ford passed away in 2018 at the age of 64, leaving the business in the hands of Nash and her other son, Marlin Ford, who is listed in business filings as the school’s president.
Attempts to reach Marlin Ford, school treasurer Eric Harrington and school secretary Samuel Ellis were unsuccessful Tuesday. A man who answered a phone number linked to Marlin Ford hung up before identifying himself.
Attempts to reach the school directly were unsuccessful as well.