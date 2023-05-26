Authorities halted search efforts Friday night for a recent University Laboratory School graduate who went missing in the Bahamas after he went overboard Wednesday night on a boat while on a senior trip, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Cameron Robbins, 18, jumped overboard into 16-foot deep water before 9:55 p.m. while on an evening cruise with several hundred other high school students, according to a report by the U.S. Coast Guard shared by the United Cajun Navy. The report noted weather was "inclement" at the time of the incident.
The students were on a pirate-themed cruise ship called "Blackbeard" South of Athol Island near the capital city of Nassau, the report noted.
The Royal Bahamas Defence Force searched for Robbins into Friday with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard. The United Cajun Navy said on social media they were in constant contact with the family as well throughout the search process.
"We were informed by the RBDF this evening that they were suspending the active search efforts pending further developments, and were not requesting further Coast Guard assistance after notifying the Robbins family," said Lt. Cdr. John Beal, Seventh Coast Guard District public affairs officer. "We offer our sincerest condolences to Cameron Robbins’ family and friends.”
Robbins, a pitcher for the school's baseball team, graduated from the University Laboratory School last Sunday. The school had held an impromptu moment of prayer for the missing alumnus Thursday morning and made counselors available Friday to students and faculty still processing his disappearance.
This is a developing story.