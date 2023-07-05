A search is underway for an East Baton Rouge Prison work-release inmate who deputies say left his job site Tuesday and did not return.
The disappearance is the second to take place at a Baton Rouge-area jail facility this week.
Reginald Robertson, 56, is a DOC inmate currently housed at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for several simple burglary and theft of a motor vehicle convictions.
EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Hicks said anyone with information on Robertson's whereabouts should contact the department at (225) 389-5091.
Earlier Wednesday, the Iberville Sheriff's Office said it was searching for 55-year-old Timothy Billiot, who authorities believe escaped from Iberville Jail Tuesday by driving a decommissioned vehicle owned by the Iberville Sheriff's Office away from the facility's back lot.
Sheriff Brett Stassi said Billiot, was was on trustee status, was convicted in St. Mary Parish on 15 counts of possession of child pornography. He is believed to be on the run in a gray 2014 Dodge Ram that may have the license plate number C291541.
Anyone with information on Billiot's whereabouts is asked to contact the Iberville Sheriff's Office at (225) 687-3553.