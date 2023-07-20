A search is underway for a missing swimmer in the Amite River, Baton Rouge authorities said.
The missing man, along with several others, were jumping into the river from an elevated railroad crossing around 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Casey Rayborn Hicks, spokesperson for the EBR Sheriff's Office. He did not emerge after jumping in.
Emergency responders, including the Eastside Fire Department, EMS, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Dive Team and the EBRSO Dive Team, responded to the scene at the Frenchtown Road BREC Conservation Park.
Attempts to find him were unsuccessful and the search was suspended as the sun went down.
The search resumed Thursday morning and remains underway as of 8 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.