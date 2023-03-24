Police arrested one of two women they say were involved in the death of a Georgia man whose body was found in Baton Rouge earlier this month.
Tiffany Ann Guidry was taken into custody on counts of improperly disposing of human remains, prostitution and failure to seek assistance. A day earlier police announced they were seeking her and another woman, Tabbetha Barner, in the death of Nathan Millard, who disappeared from the city's downtown area during a business trip last month.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers tracked Guidry down at the corner of Nicholson Drive and Terrance Street Friday after receiving a tip from an anonymous citizen.
It's the second arrest police have made in the case. Last week, authorities announced they had taken 45-year-old Baton Rouge resident Derrick Perkins into custody on accusations he used Millard's credit card the evening he disappeared. Perkins was later also booked for improperly disposing of the man's body.
Millard, an employee of Advanced Construction in Covington, Georgia, arrived in Baton Rouge for a 24-hour business trip on Feb. 22 to meet with a client and see a job site.
According to investigators, he and the client went to an LSU basketball game and out for drinks before parting ways outside Happy's Pub, when Millard began to walk toward his hotel room a few blocks away.
The client contacted police after Millard failed to show up for their 8 a.m. meeting the following day.
The two-week search for the missing man came to an end March 6, when Millard's body was discovered, wrapped in a rug and plastic, behind a shuttered funeral home on Scenic Highway. His autopsy revealed no signs of internal or external trauma, the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said.
Police documents for Guidry filed Thursday gave a more detailed timeline of the night Millard disappeared. They say that after leaving Happy's Pub, the 42-year-old stopped at a Greyhound bus station to withdraw money from an ATM when he was approached by a bus station employee who offered him help.
Millard declined the offer and instead left the station, ultimately meeting up with Perkins and two others, identified only as "L.M." and "C," to do crack cocaine as Perkins drove the group to a Circle K on Nicholson Drive around 4:30 a.m.
Documents say Millard and Perkins then left L.M. and C at the convenience store and went to pick up two prostitutes, later identified as Barner and Guidry, at Millard's request.
The four eventually ended up at a home on Lori Burgess Avenue, where Millard proceeded to have sex with the two women before overdosing on drugs. Perkins told investigators that he attempted CPR and Barner administered Narcan on Millard, but neither attempt revived him.
Scared to call 911, Perkins said the two women rolled Millard into the carpet he was lying on before Perkins and Guidry loaded the body into Perkins' car. After driving around for several hours, the group eventually decided to leave Millard's body behind the funeral home where he was later found.