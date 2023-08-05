Zachary police made a second arrest Friday in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old girl.
Derrionte Moore, 23, was booked on one count of principal to second-degree murder for the death of Makayla Moore, who was shot to death on the corner of New Weis Road and Lee Street on July 28, police say.
William Cage was previously arrested July 30 on one count of second-degree murder in connection to the shooting, according to police.
One additional suspect remains at large, Zachary police say.