An arrest warrant was filed for a fourth person in connection with a nightclub shooting that left 12 wounded in January.
Jron Hines, 17, is accused of being the second person to fire shots inside Club Dior, according to the arrest warrant filed by Baton Rouge police on Tuesday. Hines faces 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
Multiple gunshots were fired inside the nightclub in the early hours of January 22, 2023, in what police said was a “targeted” attack. Many of the injured were bystanders, police said.
Nikeal Franklin, 19, was arrested on 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder, and Jy’Shaun Jackson, 19, was arrested on 12 counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder in February. A third suspect, Shawnchez Lemar, 22, was booked on 12 counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder in May.
According to the arrest warrant, surveillance video from the night of the attack shows Hines and Franklin walking outside of the nightclub to their vehicle. Jackson and Lemar are seen staying near the bar, where Lemar makes four phone calls, then walks out to the patio and reaches for guns under the fence area.
At around 1:20 a.m., two of the men are seen firing shots toward the stage area of the nightclub, the warrant says. After firing the shots, all four fled the building and drove off in a vehicle.
The warrant says Baton Rouge police were able to use videos and pictures posted to Instagram to determine the suspects' identities. A search through Franklin and Jackson’s cell phone revealed a contact for Hines, which was the same number Lemar called and received calls from before the shooting, and coincides with the time Hines and Franklin were seen stepping outside the building.
The warrant states the men communicated through Instagram direct messages, agreeing to “stepping out” on the night of the shooting and admitting to leaving items at the scene.