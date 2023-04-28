A 13-year-old girl was arrested Friday, accused of attacking a school bus driver earlier this week — the second teen taken into custody by Baton Rouge Police for the assault.
The teen was arrested after police said she and her mother were wanted in the incident. On Thursday, the 13-year-old's 18-year-old sister was arrested in a fight video that spread widely on social media.
The mother, 34-year-old Brittany Banks, had agreed to turn in herself and the younger daughter on Thursday morning, but did not show up, a police spokesman said.
On Friday, the 13-year-old was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center for second-degree battery and battery of a school bus driver. Police have not named her because she is a juvenile.
Banks' other daughter, Carlicia Lewis, was arrested Wednesday evening on counts of second-degree battery of a bus driver and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The video shows Banks, Lewis, and the teen pummeling the bus driver. The driver received multiple injuries to her head, neck and shoulder area, along with a broken finger, police said.
The video spurred the leader of Baton Rouge's Metro Council to say he is looking into new laws aimed at protecting bus drivers and other school personnel.