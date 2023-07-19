A former Baton Rouge police officer arrested last September on accusations of sexual misconduct is now the defendant in a new lawsuit by a second woman who says he handcuffed her and drove her to his apartment in order to coerce her into having sex with him.
In the petition filed this month, the woman says Wade Hill was one of multiple officers who responded to a call for a domestic disturbance involving her and her child’s father in the early morning hours of Jan. 8, 2022.
According to the document, Hill, who found the woman sleeping in bed with her toddler, initially told her that she would not be going to jail. A short time later, however, he changed his statement, telling the woman that his supervisor overrode his decision because “the judge received pictures of her partner’s injuries uploaded to a cloud,” the document says.
The woman “pled with Officer Hill,” telling him that she was afraid her boyfriend would take off with their child if she were to be arrested, the document says. But Hill instead handcuffed her and placed her in the back of his unit.
Instead of taking the woman to jail, the lawsuit alleges Hill “drove to various parts of Baton Rouge” while telling the woman he was on the phone with his supervisor trying to convince him that she should not be arrested.
Hill and the woman eventually arrived at the precinct, the lawsuit says. During an intake interview, the woman told staff she had recently been exposed to someone with COVID-19, and she was again placed in Hill’s unit so he could drive her to a hospital for a test.
After the woman took the COVID test, the lawsuit says, Hill then drove to a private residence, where he went inside and returned with a domestic violence summons that he issued to the woman.
But instead of releasing her, Hill told the woman that “he would get her charges dropped if she had sex with him,” the lawsuit says.
“Having been confined for hours, transported from place to place with Officer Hill, [the woman] accompanied Officer Hill into the apartment to have sex,” the document continues. “She was fearful of the consequences to follow if she chose not to satisfy his requests.”
Afterward, Hill drove the woman to her best friend’s house, then later escorted her to gather her belongings from the home she shared with her partner, the document says. At one point, Hill offered her a place to stay at his unit at the North Gate Apartment Complex, which the suit also names as a co-defendant alongside the Baton Rouge Police Department, Chief Murphy Paul and the City of Baton Rouge.
In an emailed statement, a spokesman for the department said BRPD does not comment on pending litigation but noted Hill was terminated last September — not long after the department announced he had been arrested on charges of kidnapping, obscenity, malfeasance in office and misdemeanor sexual battery in the July 2022 assault of another young woman at his apartment. At the time, BRPD said Hill had been placed on leave pending a disciplinary hearing.
The woman in that alleged assault also filed a lawsuit against Hill and the department this month.
Ron Haley, an attorney for both women, said the number of similarities between the two incidents raise questions about whether there are additional women who have been victimized by Hill.
"You have to assume that somebody who has this in him to do, something had to fall through the cracks as it relates to his hiring and potential training. You don't just wake up one day and decide you're going to do this," Haley said. "I mean, that's pretty bold."
Hill is not the department’s only officer to be accused of sexual misconduct while on duty.
Last year, Donald Steele was arrested and later indicted by a grand jury on charges of second-degree kidnapping and malfeasance in office after a Southern University student said he solicited sexual favors from her during a traffic stop in June 2021.
According to a warrant, the woman, whom Haley also represented in a lawsuit against Steele, said the officer tried to flirt with her and then threatened to arrest her unless she accompanied him to an abandoned warehouse, where he tried to kiss her and asked to go to her apartment for sex later that morning.
The warrant also says Steele did nothing to address the reason he pulled the woman over, including conducting field sobriety tests or issuing a ticket.
He was ultimately terminated from the department following his indictment in August 2022.