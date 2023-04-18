BR.millardstoryprep.030723 TS 109.jpg

Crime scene tape near one of two garage-like buildings in the area where Baton Rouge Police said the body of a missing Georgia man, Nathan Millard, 42, was found Monday, March 6, 2023.

A second woman accused of involvement in the death of Nathan Millard, the Georgia man who went missing during a business trip to Baton Rouge, has been arrested, booking records show.

Tabbetha Barner, 33, was wanted for a count of failure to seek assistance and a count of prostitution, Baton Rouge police said previously. Investigative documents previously suggested that Millard paid Barner and another woman, Tiffany Guidry, for sex and did drugs with them; he was later found dead of an overdose. 

After Millard's death, police say Derrick Perkins, who is accused of dealing Millard the drugs, and Guidry allegedly rolled up Millard's body in a rug and dumped it near Scenic Highway.

