A second woman accused of involvement in the death of Nathan Millard, the Georgia man who went missing during a business trip to Baton Rouge, has been arrested, booking records show.
Tabbetha Barner, 33, was wanted for a count of failure to seek assistance and a count of prostitution, Baton Rouge police said previously. Investigative documents previously suggested that Millard paid Barner and another woman, Tiffany Guidry, for sex and did drugs with them; he was later found dead of an overdose.
After Millard's death, police say Derrick Perkins, who is accused of dealing Millard the drugs, and Guidry allegedly rolled up Millard's body in a rug and dumped it near Scenic Highway.