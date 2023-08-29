The search to replace Murphy Paul as chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department has drawn 23 candidates.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced in July that Paul was resigning after more than five years of leading the department. She said her office wants to select a new chief by November, with Paul staying on to help smooth the transition.
Of the applicants, 17 are employed by BRPD, and nearly all currently work in law enforcement.
The candidates and their listed positions are:
- Terrance Watkins — BRPD lieutenant, Day Shift commander
- David Wallace — BRPD captain
- Brian Strong — BRPD corporal, detective
- Chris Polito — BRPD captain, Special Operations Bureau commander
- Thomas Morse Jr. — BRPD commander of Training Services
- L’Jean McKneely Jr. — BRPD lieutenant, public information officer
- Michael McCarley — BRPD captain, Internal Affairs commander
- Jason Martin — BRPD Health and Safety Division commander
- Michael Manning — BRPD deputy chief of police, chief of staff
- Andrew Malveaux — Lake Charles Police Department sergeant
- Congalona Kersh — BRPD sergeant, court liaison
- Conrad Joachim — Oschner Health security manager
- Clifton Ivey Jr. — Central Police Department assistant police chief
- Darryl Honore — BRPD captain
- Timothy Henderson — Asmussen and Associates private investigator
- Kevin Heinz — BRPD captain, Violent Crimes Unit commander
- Varden Guillory — Serco Traffic Incident Management
- Sharon Douglas — BRPD Training Academy director, police sergeant
- Alvin Davis — FedEx operations manager
- Myron Daniels — BRPD deputy chief, chief of staff
- William Clarida III — BPRD captain
- Timothy Ballard — BRPD lieutenant
- Darren Ahmed Jr. — BRPD public information officer
The Fire and Police Board approved the candidates, who will take a test Sept. 14. The test will consist of scantron and video answers and take two to six weeks to grade. After each test is graded, Broome will interview every candidate and will have 60 days to appoint a new chief.