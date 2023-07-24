A Baton Rouge domestic violence shelter has opened a new on-site transitional housing wing, which will provide women and their children with up to a full year of residency as they acclimate to life without their abuser.
Local advocates and criminal justice leaders say it could play a crucial role in allowing victims to successfully break the cycle of abuse and build stable new lives.
The Iris Domestic Violence Center serves more than 5,000 women and children each year across eight parishes: East Baton Rouge, Ascension Parish, Livingston Parish, East Feliciana, Iberville Parish, Pointe Coupee Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish and West Feliciana Parish — a collective population of 800,000 Louisianans.
The Iris facility, a former nursing home donated to the shelter in 2019, features three wings: a 45-day emergency shelter, the new transitional housing wing and a third wing awaiting repairs.
The transitional housing wing will shelter women who have jobs or are in school and their children for six to 12 months, while still receiving food, clothing, transportation and other services from the shelter.
That way, executive director Patti Freeman explained, survivors who have endured abuse can get the wraparound care they need after their 45-day emergency shelter stay.
“Do we really realistically believe that a victim who endured that level of abuse is going to, within 45 days, suddenly be all right?” Freeman said. “Realistically, they need more time.”
Housing remains one of the biggest barriers for domestic violence survivors attempting to leave their partners, said Mariah Wineski, executive director for the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Transitional housing programs often play a vital and effective role in bridging the gap for survivors struggling to live independently.
“It’s really a lot to expect someone who has, in many times, left with just the shirt on their back or less from an incredibly abusive relationship to be able to get a job, get an apartment, get safe, get your kids in school — all of those things in a matter of 45 days,” Wineski said.
Survivors of abuse return to their abusive partner an average of seven times before leaving for good, often for a variety of reasons: Intimidation, financial dependence and the impact on children are just some examples, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
“In not providing these wraparound and longer-term services, are we a catalyst in that statistic?” Freeman pondered.
‘A turning point’
Iris is one of only 16 domestic violence shelters in the state, despite the Pelican State ranking fifth in the nation for women killed by men, according to an analysis of 2020 homicide data by the Violence Policy Center.
Of the 52 women killed by men in Louisiana that year, all but one knew her killer — 22 of them were wives, ex-wives, common-law wives or girlfriends to their killer.
Forced isolation and disruption of social services during the pandemic caused a sharp increase domestic homicides, hotline calls and injuries reported. In East Baton Rouge Parish, domestic homicides jumped from four in 2019 to 19 in 2020, and 36 in 2021, according to data collected by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office. This year has seen seven domestic homicides thus far.
Domestic violence data is difficult to decipher, Wineski said. Increases in hotline calls could be attributed to an increase in cases, or just more awareness that a hotline does exist. Cases are widely unreported as well.
Shelters in Louisiana have often had to scrounge for resources amid these increases in calls — a 2021 legislative audit of Louisiana’s domestic violence programs found the state failed to adequately fund these services, leaving an average of about 2,600 shelter requests unmet each year.
In one example, the audit pointed out that, although Rapides Parish issued 849 protective orders in 2020 (the 10th-highest number in the state), no shelter exists for domestic violence victims for hundreds of miles.
Even in the parishes that do have nearby shelters, facilities may have as few as three beds inside, Freeman said.
Wineski called this year “a turning point” for Louisiana’s shelters. The state Legislature approved $7 million for statewide services, the first funding of its kind for shelters that have long relied almost entirely on federal money and local donations.
“We are very hopeful that we can see an increase in shelter beds, an increase in this type of longer-term wraparound care for services, in addition to more outreach offices, more legal assistance — all of these things that survivors need to get safe and stay safe,” Wineski said.
‘They are loved’
Each room of Iris’ new wing showcases simple white queen-size beds atop clean light-wood floors and built-in air conditioning units — more akin to a standard hotel experience than the stereotypical imagery of a shelter.
“What we want here is not your traditional shelters,” Freeman said. “Years ago, shelter meant a big, open room with beds and sleeping next to strangers. We’ve determined that going forward, that’s not going to be what this looks like ever.”
The new wing bears the namesake of late Board of Directors member and former State Senate Chief Administrative Officer Sylvia Duke; a sign sits in the wing’s hallway displaying her face and the wing’s name, “Sylvia’s Safe Haven.” Duke served the board for more than 30 years and “could light a fire under Jesus Christ himself,” in the words of Freeman.
Duke passed away from COVID-19 in 2020, and asked for loved ones to send donations to Iris in lieu of flowers. Her granddaughter Heather Duke Pocic and her husband, NFL Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic, donated the funds necessary to open the new transitional housing wing in her honor.
“She would love it (the new wing). She wanted nothing more than to help survivors and their kids,” Duke Pocic, who now serves on the board, said as she choked back tears. “She would be speechless, and she’s a woman of a million words. I think she would be blown away.”
For Freeman too, offering domestic violence survivors the best possible experience is more than just a bullet point on her list of job duties — Freeman’s earliest memories are of watching her mother being beaten, she recalled.
“My feeling is that any one of these children or women could be my mother or myself coming into a shelter,” Freeman said. “Why would I have them living in less than I would want my own mother to stay in, or my sister or my daughter? We have to make that happen.”
Freeman became executive director of the shelter last year after retiring from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office after more than 28 years, having specialized in domestic violence investigations. While at EBRSO, she served on the Board of Directors and worked closely with Sylvia Duke, who inspired her to continue her work with Iris, she said.
Before her “second retirement,” Freeman hopes to complete major repairs and additions to Iris’ building, including dedicating the shelter’s third wing to providing services and recreational spaces for the children of domestic violence, along with additional housing. By focusing on the children, Iris’ leaders say, the shelter can hopefully help stop the generational cycle of violence.
“We want to show them that they are loved and don’t have to be a product of their environment,” Duke Pocic said.
In addition to housing and crisis intervention, Iris provides counseling and case management, legal advocacy and financial assistance for off-site housing — the center will even pay for travel expenses or car repairs to help get survivors back to their families.
“There’s really not a lot we won’t do to help them get on their feet,” Freeman said.
Those experiencing domestic abuse can contact the statewide Louisiana Domestic Violence Hotline at (888) 411-1333 or The Iris Domestic Violence Center’s 24-hour crisis hotline at (225) 389-3001.