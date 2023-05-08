An Arkansas man was shot and killed in a Hammond carjacking the day before his 63rd birthday, according to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office.
Paul Holt, 62, was visiting Louisiana with his wife at the time of his death, authorities said. The couple was staying at a Red Roof Plus on Puma Drive in Hammond after stopping there to stay overnight on their way to a cruise leaving from New Orleans — part of Holt's 63rd birthday celebration, according to Chief Jimmy Travis.
Just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, the couple was checking out of the hotel when 18-year-old Ladarrius Evans, armed and masked, approached their SUV, Travis said, citing surveillance footage of the incident.
While Holt's wife was in the driver's seat of the car, Evans opened her door, pulled her from the vehicle and threw her to the ground, Travis said. Holt, who had been on his way to the office, apparently to check out, ran back toward the car and started beating on the back window.
Holt finally grabbed the driver's door handle, opened it, and appeared to reach into the SUV to grab Evans, Travis said. Evans then allegedly fired his weapon, causing Holt to fall back and collapse on the ground.
While Holt's wife rendered aid, Evans drove off in the SUV with the door hanging open, Travis said. Holt, who was shot in the chest, died at North Oaks Hospital.
Authorities found the car later in the day and determined Evans was a suspect. When they found Evans, the sheriff's office said he confessed to the shooting and was found to have items from the victims, along with a gun with a "Glock switch," a device that can essentially turn semiautomatic pistols into automatic weapons.
Travis said Monday that ATF is now assisting the sheriff's office in their investigation due to the discovery of the gun.
“This suspect was basically in possession of a machine gun," Travis said. "Once you install a Glock switch on it, it becomes a machine gun.”
The gun was also a "ghost gun," meaning it didn't have serial numbers that could allow it to be traced, Travis said.
Evans, of Hammond, was been booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on one count each of first-degree murder, carjacking, possession of an unidentifiable firearem, armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a machine gun.