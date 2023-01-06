A week after two Brusly High School teens were killed when an Addis police officer slammed into their car during a multi-parish police chase, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff is urging people to donate blood to help a third crash victim still fighting for his life.
Liam Dunn, was badly injured in the Dec. 31 crash that killed his sister, 17-year-old Maggie Dunn, and her friend, 16-year-old Caroline Gill. He was hospitalized with a skull fracture, concussion, broken femur, broken ankle, broken wrist and broken rib.
The officer who struck the teens, identified as David Cauthron, 42, was aiding Baton Rouge police in the pursuit of 24-year-old Tyquel Zanders, who was accused of entering a home in the 3200 block of Blackwell Drive on New Year's Eve and taking the keys to his father's 2016 Nissan Altima and stealing it.
As authorities were chasing Zanders through Brusly, Cauthron collided with the other vehicle on La. 1 at the intersection of East Saint Francis Street in Brusly, killing Maggie Dunn and Gill and injuring Liam Dunn, a freshman at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, officials said.
Cauthron was later booked on two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring.
Here's where you can donate blood:
- Jan. 13: Iberville Elementary School, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jan. 19: MSA West Academy, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jan. 20: Port Allen High School: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
