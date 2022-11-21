A woman accused of getting into a fist fight with another group of women and shooting one of the women at a Dutchtown gas station last week was arrested Monday, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies.
Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, allegedly went to a gas station on La. 73 near Interstate 10 in Dutchtown last Tuesday with her daughter, Raneshia Tysheria Pointer, 21, to fight the group of women for reasons deputies have not disclosed.
Deputies say Rhesa Pointer pulled out a handgun and shot one of the women multiple times. By the time deputies arrived, there was no shooter or victim at the scene.
The injured was treated at a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Raneshia Pointer later turned herself in; Rhesa Pointer was at-large until Monday.
Rhesa Pointer was booked on attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, two counts of aggravated damage to property, simple battery, disturbing the peace, child desertion and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The Sheriff's Office said more arrests are pending.