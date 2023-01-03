A man was shot Tuesday while sitting in a car in the parking lot of a park on the outskirts of Baton Rouge, law enforcement officials say.
The 3:32 p.m. shooting occurred at Sugarland Park, 4700 Sugarland Drive, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Two vehicles were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting with the victim in one vehicle and the assailant in the other, Hicks said.
The vehicle carrying the shooter fled after the altercation, Hicks said, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Sugarland Park lies a few blocks away from the Comite River near Central in the northern portion of East Baton Rouge Parish.
Non-fatal shootings dropped 11% in 2022, with homicides dropping, too, according to Advocate data and the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office. Still, homicides and gun violence remain high.
The shooting at Sugarland Park was one of the first reported in 2023 in East Baton Rouge Parish to have caused a victim serious injury.