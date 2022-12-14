A shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express left one person dead Wednesday morning in the second killing to occur at the hotel in as many months, Baton Rouge police said.
BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers responded to a call about a shooting at the business’s 11314 Boardwalk Drive location shortly after 11 a.m.
An hour later, a man’s body remained outside on the curb as investigators worked the scene amid a steady mid-day downpour.
It’s the latest in a slew of deadly incidents to take place at one of Baton Rouge’s many budget motels situated along the four-mile stretch of Interstate 12, nearly all of which have been pinpointed by city officials in recent years as hotbeds for drug-related and criminal activity.
Last month, 24-year-old Hentrell Johnson was also shot dead at the property in a homicide that remains unsolved.
Prior to Johnson’s death, a call log provided by the City-Parish showed that emergency responders had received 28 calls for drug overdoses at the hotel in 2020, and 19 in 2021. Numbers for 2022 were not yet available.
According to data tracked by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney, 10 out of the 11 deadliest places in the parish for overdoses are budget motels. Five of the seven deadliest are located along I-2, between Airline Highway and Central Throughway: The FairBridge Inn Express, Woodspring Suites Extended Stay, OYO Hotel East, Siegel Select and America’s Best Value Inn.
A previous story from The Advocate shows that the FairBridge Inn – a 109-room building built in the mid 1980s – was formerly a Red Roof Inn, but the name was changed after the property sold in 2019.
Elyse Carmosino contributed to this report.