One person was killed and another injured in a pair of shootings in north Baton Rouge late Tuesday morning, police said.
BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said police were working two shootings — a fatal shooting in the 3400 block of Dayton Street, near Plank Road, and a nonfatal shooting in the 4900 block of Clayton Street, near North Foster Drive.
The scenes are less than a mile apart, and McKneely say the cases could be related.
BRPD said the coroner's office was notified. A handful of people had gathered on Dayton Street.
No more details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.