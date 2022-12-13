Dayton Street homicide

Police gather near a home on Dayton Street on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, after a homicide was reported.

One person was killed and another injured in a pair of shootings in north Baton Rouge late Tuesday morning, police said.

BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said police were working two shootings — a fatal shooting in the 3400 block of Dayton Street, near Plank Road, and a nonfatal shooting in the 4900 block of Clayton Street, near North Foster Drive.

The scenes are less than a mile apart, and McKneely say the cases could be related.

BRPD said the coroner's office was notified. A handful of people had gathered on Dayton Street.

No more details were immediately available. 

This is a developing story.

Email Elyse Carmosino at ecarmosino@theadvocate.com.

