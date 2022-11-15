One person was injured by gunfire Tuesday evening outside a gas station in Ascension Parish, the local sheriff's office said.
Both the female who was shot and the shooter had left the scene when deputies arrived at the location on La. 73 near Interstate 10, the authorities said.
The female transported herself to an area hospital and is receiving treatment for gunshot wounds, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Donovan Jackson said. Jackson did not say how old she is.
Jackson said the investigation is ongoing.