Duck image

The winner

Junction City, Oregon, artist Buck Spencer won the 2023 Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp Competition after his rendering of a pair of buffleheads was judged best among 19 entries submitted by eight Louisiana artists along with artists from Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Washington. It's the 35th annual contest and Spencer's work will serve as the Louisiana Duck Stamp for the 2023-2024 waterfowl season.

 IMAGE PROVIDED BY LOUISIANA WILDLIFE AND FISHERIES

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish.

LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.

Agents cited Mitchell Vidrine, 25, of Baton Rouge; Taylor Diez, 28, of Gonzales; Justin Savoy, 24, of St. Amant, Lucas Aquiluz, 24, of Baton Rouge; Grant Theriot, 26, of Prairieville; and Relle for rallying migratory game birds.

Relle was also cited for taking over the daily limit of ducks.

Rallying migratory birds and possessing over the limit of ducks each bring a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Relle also faces civil restitution totaling $212 for the replacement value of the whistling ducks.

Lara Nicholson writes for The Advocate as a Report for America Corps Member.



