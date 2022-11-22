The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish.
LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
Agents cited Mitchell Vidrine, 25, of Baton Rouge; Taylor Diez, 28, of Gonzales; Justin Savoy, 24, of St. Amant, Lucas Aquiluz, 24, of Baton Rouge; Grant Theriot, 26, of Prairieville; and Relle for rallying migratory game birds.
Relle was also cited for taking over the daily limit of ducks.
Rallying migratory birds and possessing over the limit of ducks each bring a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Relle also faces civil restitution totaling $212 for the replacement value of the whistling ducks.