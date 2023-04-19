A rapper who went by Teflon Webbie and wetheblock was one of the two people killed in an apparent shootout in Baton Rouge on Tuesday afternoon, and his death led to calls on social media for the violence to stop.
The rapper, 21-year-old Ray Griffin, and Steven Brown, 29, died on Denova Street in a broad-daylight shooting, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Denova Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday in response to the shootings. The two victims had managed to leave the scene and get to the hospital, but both later died from their injuries, Casey Rayborn Hicks, a sheriff's spokesperson said.
Witnesses told deputies that the two got into an argument that ended with them firing shots at each other, Hicks said. The investigation is ongoing.
In social media postings after the killings, people begged for shootings to stop.
Two YouTube videos lament the loss of Griffin, referring to him as Teflon Webbie and wetheblock.
"I'm the getting the picture in my head," the narrator of one video says. "He got in an argument with someone he know and they had a cowboy western shootout."
"They jumping on each other," the narrator says. "Stop it. Stop it. People are saying you went out like a gangster, but you took one with you."
"I've got some sad news," the second YouTube post's narrator says. "Wetheblock was shot and killed. He was a rising Baton Rouge rapper and lost his life in his hometown of Baton Rouge."
"He had released a song six days ago," the narrator says. "My thoughts and prayers go out to his family."
"All over the U.S., this is becoming the norm," he says.
Rappers, he said, "are getting killed, before they get a chance to get out" and succeed.
Baton Rouge officials have attributed a number of shootings in the city to feuds between rival rap groups, some of which allegedly operate like criminal gangs.
"Something needs to be done fast," the video says. "It's getting depressing."
Hicks, with the Sheriff's Office, asks that anyone with information about the shooting call the department at (225) 389-5000.