A social media influencer and reality star was arrested, accused of slashing another man's tires and hitting him in the head with a vase, rendering him unconscious.
Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn confirmed that Clarence Yarbrough, also known as Messi Cee, 37, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Sunday.
An affidavit for Yarbrough says emergency personnel responded to an apartment on Seville Ave. after receiving a call about a fight that left a man unresponsive. As they arrived, they were flagged down by Yarbrough, who told them that the unresponsive man was at a nearby apartment.
Inside, the victim was found breathing but lying face down with a pool of blood around his head, the document says. Paramedics were ultimately able to revive him and he was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center.
On the way to the hospital, the man told paramedics that Yarbrough had flattened his tires as he was gathering his belongings from the home the two of them shared, leading to a fight in which the man said Yarbrough struck him with a vase, the affidavit continues.
During an interview with authorities, Yarbrough told investigators that the incident between the two began with a "minor verbal altercation" as they were celebrating the victim's birthday in a nearby city, the affidavit says.
Yarbrough told police that the victim left the party early to go home. Once Yarbrough arrived back at the apartment, the pair fought about "the events that had transpired," according to the affidavit. When speaking with police, Yarbrough "repeatedly alluded to the victim's extremely intoxicated state prior to, during and after the altercation."
Officers noted that Yarbrough himself appeared intoxicated, with an "overwhelming odor of alcohol" that they detected "permeating from his breath, body and person."
He continued to tell investigators that, as the victim began to place clothing and other belongings in a vehicle the two shared, Yarbrough armed himself with a knife and proceeded to flatten all four tires, telling police that he felt the victim was "too drunk to drive and shouldn't have been on the roadway."
Afterward, Yarbrough said the victim punched him in the face with a closed fist, leading to the physical fight during which Yarbrough struck the victim with the vase.
The affidavit notes that police said Yarbrough"exhibited slurred speech and repeatedly inflamed the intoxicated state of his partner, while consistently downplaying his own inebriated state."
Instead of immediately calling for help, the affidavit says that Yarbrough first tried to aid the victim himself. When that didn't work, he called 911, telling dispatchers he wanted "ONLY medical personnel to respond to the residence" and insisting that he did not want police to respond.
Police later recovered pieces of the vase, as well as the knife they believe was used to flatten the victim's tires. The affidavit notes that Yarbrough also had several markings and lacerations on him that were indicative of a fight.
He faces counts of domestic abuse battery and aggravated second-degree battery.
Chief Dunn noted that Yarbrough is a popular social media influencer.
He is listed on IMDb as reality TV star Messie Cee, who was featured in the show Messie Cee: Keeping Up with the Mess. The series is billed as a peek into the "southern fried life of the most flamboyant Louisiana socialite."