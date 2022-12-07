Southern University is mourning the deaths of three students and members of its Human Jukebox marching band who were killed in a car crash Tuesday night near Natchitoches.
The students were identified Wednesday by university officials as Broderick Moore, a freshman majoring in music; Dylan Young, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering; and Tyran Williams, a freshman majoring in music.
"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the tragic deaths of three of our students," Southern University president-chancellor Dennis Shields said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with their families, friends, classmates and other loved ones. All three young men were members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band, to which we also extend our condolences."
Louisiana State Police Spokesman Master Trooper Casey Wallace said the two-vehicle crash happened in the Natchitoches area and confirmed that three people died in the collision. Troopers were still working Wednesday morning to contact the family of one of the deceased, Wallace said.
The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office in a statement described the collision as a "major crash." It happened around 7:41 p.m. Tuesday evening on I-49 Northbound near Powhatan, the sheriff's office said, snarling traffic as first responders reduced the road to a single lane.
Moore and Young both played tuba and graduated from Cedar Hill High School, a city of about 49,000 just outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Williams, in his second year at Southern, was a percussionist from Irving, about 20 miles north of Cedar Hill.
Cedar Hill is about 250 miles and a four-hour drive from Powhatan, the Natchitoches-area town near which officials said the crash occurred, according to Google Maps.
Shields encouraged members of the Southern community mourning the loss of the three students to contact the university counseling center by visiting, emailing counselingcenter@subr.edu or calling their number at 225-771-2480 to talk.
"Southern University students, I know that the sudden loss of a classmate or friend can be devastating," Shields said in a statement. "I encourage you to reach out to someone you trust to talk about your feelings."