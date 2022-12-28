A Southern University student was one of two people killed in a shooting in New Orleans over the holiday weekend, the university confirmed Wednesday.
Courtney Hughes, 19, was a freshman majoring in nursing, the university said in a public statement.
A 19-year-old man was also killed and four more people — all of whom were 17 or 18 years old — were injured in the Monday morning shooting, according to New Orleans police.
The shooting was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the Lower 9th Ward.
Police released few details about the investigation. The motive and number of shooters remained unclear as of Monday afternoon, officials said.
"Southern University extends condolences to the family and loved ones of Courtney Hughes, a freshman from New Orleans who was majoring in nursing," the statement read. "She was fatally shot on Monday morning while visiting home during this holiday season. Our thoughts are also with others affected by this tragic incident."
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.