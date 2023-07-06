A Southern University employee was taken into custody after a woman told police he drugged and raped her at his on-campus apartment last month, arrest records show.
Anthony Varnado, 59, faces a count of third-degree rape.
An affidavit for Varnado says Southern University Police detectives met with the victim at Women's Hospital June 1, where she told them she had accompanied Varnado three days earlier to a building on the school's main campus to wash clothes.
While there, the woman said she and Varnado — whom she knew only as "Red" — shared vodka and smoked joints on Varnado's couch in his living room as they waited for the clothes to finish washing.
As it got late, the victim told police that she started to feel strange and began to black out and lose control over her bodily functions, at which point Varnado tried to kiss and hug her, the affidavit says.
The victim said she tried to push him off her but that her "arms would not work," the document continues.
At some point during the night, the woman told detectives she lost total consciousness. She awoke the next morning feeling nauseous and lying next to Varnado in his bed. The woman also told police she did not have pants or underwear on and that she felt as if "some sexual act of some sort had been done," the affidavit says.
When she got up, the victim said she began to throw up and felt "extremely dehydrated." She told police Varnado called an Uber for her so that she could leave immediately.
In an interview with detectives, Varnado admitted to kissing the victim and other sexual acts, the affidavit says. The woman later identified Varnado as the man she said raped and drugged her.
Varnado was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
A spokeswoman for Southern University said he has been placed on leave pending an investigation.
This story has been updated to reflect that the victim in this case was not identified as a student.