Gonzales police investigators believe a 17-year-old St. Amant High student fatally shot Friday night at a gas station parking lot was an uninvolved bystander caught up in a running feud between two groups of juveniles.
Mekhi Darville was shot once shortly before 9:40 p.m. at the Fuel Smart gas station in the 1800 block of South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales and died later at an area hospital, police said in statement Monday.
Darville, a high school senior who lives in Sorrento, had been driving a vehicle carrying some of the juveniles involved in the escalating social media dispute when the other side of that fight also drove up in another vehicle.
Police said the encounter at Fuel Smart happened by chance and wouldn't say what the source of the dispute was.
Investigators believe Darville had gone into the Fuel Smart convenience store to buy something and was shot as he was walking back to his vehicle, Ami Clouatre, police spokeswoman, said.
"Mekhi Darville was not associated with or a participant in this feud," the police statement adds.
Darville's mother, Tomeka Beaureau, 46, described her oldest child as a humble, respectable young man who had a passion for animals and specifically breeding dogs.
"And anybody that he came contact with wanted to be a friend of his. He was always one of the role models," Beaureau said.
She said her son was planning to go to college after graduation, possibly the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Though Beaureau wasn't sure what he might have studied next year, he had always had in an interest in being a veterinarian as a younger child, she said.
Clouatre said Darville knew at least some of the youths in the other vehicle that fired the gun.
Darville and the friends riding with him stopped at the Fuel Smart after they had attended a local high school football game, Clouatre said. Darville's mother said it was an East Ascension High game, where extended family members attend school.
St. Amant High Principal Beth Templet informed parents about Darville's slaying and offering condolences to his family and school students and staff.
"We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of this young man," Templet wrote.
The school had counselors on campus Monday.
Police investigators believe more than one shot was fired but that all of them had come from the second vehicle, not Darville's, Clouatre added.
Police said officers are continuing to receive information from the community and expect that arrests would be "forthcoming shortly."
Anyone with additional information should call the Gonzales Police Department (225) 647-9583 or to Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.