At St. Amant man wanted in a failed robbery that led to the death of his alleged co-conspirator last fall is on the run and wanted by Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies.
Deputies said Friday Kayden Joseph Killain, 20, of St. Amant, did not shoot Travis Richardson Jr. but is being held responsible for his slaying because Richardson was shot during the attempted robbery in Prairieville that they had conspired to conduct.
Killain and Richardson, 19, had planned to rob a man who lived at a John Broussard Road home. But when they arrived together on Oct. 25, Richardson walked up to the home and the man opened fire on Richardson and later on Killain, deputies said.
Deputies arriving later found Richardson dead from gunshot wounds and Killain suffering from gunshot wounds inside the vehicle the duo had driven to the victim's home.
Killain was taken to an area hospital. The man who was the robbery target and shot Killain and Richardson does not face any criminal counts, deputies said.
Deputies said Richardson was carrying a firearm.
Killain faces counts of second-degree murder of Richardson, attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy/armed robbery, possession of fentanyl, possession of clonazolam, and possession of marijuana, deputies said.
Anyone with information that can help locate Killain or that could assist deputies with this investigation can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
Tipsters must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to say that Kayden Killain did not shoot Travis Richardson but is being held responsible for his slaying by Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies because it happened in the course of an attempted robbery.