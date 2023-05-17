A St. Gabriel Police officer accused of shooting and killed a man in front of his estranged wife in early March has been indicted on second-degree murder by a Livingston Parish grand jury.
Andre Redditt, 27, was indicted on Tuesday, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office. He is being held at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a $275,000 bond.
Redditt is accused of killing Dylan Martin, a 26-year-old Denham Springs man who Reddit's wife said was her best friend, in an encounter on Arcwood Drive shortly after midnight on March 2. The wife — who had filed for a divorce in January, accusing Redditt of domestically abusing her — requested a restraining order hours after the shooting.
Civil Court filings in Livingston Parish show Redditt’s wife had filed a petition for divorce on Jan. 11. She alleges in the filings that he has “engaged in countless physical, mental and emotional attacks upon her” during the marriage, court records show.
Her allegations include that he abused her throughout her pregnancy, threatened to "hire someone to 'beat her to death,'" and tried to prevent her from calling 911 as he was attacking her.
Redditt also faces a stalking charge from an incident two months before the shooting, in which he followed his wife in a coworker's car.
St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau could not immediately be reached for comment. Ambeau had said in March that Redditt, a full-time police officer on the force, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office investigation.