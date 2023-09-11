As both the U.S. Department of Justice and federal judges blast Louisiana's Department of Corrections for holding inmates after they are done serving their sentence, Louisiana auditors have found the system lacks an adequate process for reviewing changes to inmates' release dates.
It is the third such audit to criticize the department for how it keeps track of inmates' sentences.
The state auditor tested 18 changes to initial time calculations for a period of six months in 2022. Auditors did not find any sentences that had been incorrectly calculated, but they did discover that half of them did not have reviewer initials or indications the change had a supervisor’s secondary approval
An inmate's sentence can change while they are behind bars for things like good time credits. Several lawsuits have claimed the department has not properly tracked those changes, leading to inmates being "overdetained."
“The Department has implemented procedures to perform a statewide review of offender time calculation records on a monthly basis. However, the monthly reviews are only performed on initial time computations and supplemental dockets,” the audit says. “Without an adequate review process in place, there is an increased risk that errors in offender records in the system will not be identified and corrected in a timely manner.”
The auditor suggested stronger internal controls that would provide a secondary review by a supervisor or experienced staff member to be sure the computations complied with department policies and maintain accurate information in the department’s system.
In his response to the audit, corrections secretary Jimmy LeBlanc concurred with the findings.
LeBlanc explained in 2021 the department created a new set of positions dedicated to compliance review of inmate intake information, including time calculation. Along with other oversight mechanisms, he said that staff input the value of an award or forfeiture into the current system that calculates how it will impact the sentence.
“However to further reduce the risk of error, the Department plans to dedicate an additional position solely to the role of additional review of subsequent changes to time computations” LeBlanc wrote.
He added the department was developing a written policy to document the review processes and procedures. LeBlanc also noted that in 2021 the department signed a contract to develop an automated time computation platform that will automatically update the sentence calculation on a rolling basis.
That automated time computation tool is currently in the final stage of testing, he said.
A DOC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a further request for comment.
The criticism comes after the U.S. Department of Justice threatened to sue the department, saying it was violating inmates' constitutional rights. Federal investigators found that, during one period of several months, roughly one in four inmates was held past their release date.
In the meantime, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has been denying the corrections secretary and other personnel under his supervision qualified immunity in a slew of high-profile cases over the last year, often in blistering opinions that question the department's ongoing overdetention problem.