Louisiana State Police have launched an investigation into allegations that thousands of dollars are missing from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
LSP spokesman Trooper Christian Reed confirmed the investigation Thursday, but declined to comment further.
District Attorney Tony Clayton said he was also unable to provide details about the case; he said he had not yet received any documents related to the investigation.
"I know that something's going on, and when I get the file, I get the file," Clayton said.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office did not respond to multiple requests Thursday for comment.